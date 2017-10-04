Ben Schwartz Performs Classic Julia Roberts Lines

When Julia Roberts explains to James her brain's overload with all the scripts and projects she's worked on over her career, Ben Schwartz offers up a few of her classic lines that are rather uncanny.
After learning the news of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in United States history, James wonders what is keeping America from taking actual steps towards gun control and catching up with the rest of the developed world.
James welcomes the world's greatest mentalist, Lior Suchard, to perform with America Ferrara, Jeremy Piven and The Late Late Show audiences. From glow sticks to predicting time, Lior stole the show, blowing everyone's minds more than once.
After James learns Susan Kelechi Watson's deep passion for a karaoke night with her friends, Mayim Bialik talks about her history heading up quartets dating back to college.
When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.
James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.
When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss.
James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds?