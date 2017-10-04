Local students take part in 'Walk to School' day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Local students got their feet moving on Wednesday for National Walk to School Day.

The day is recognized annually in an effort to stress the need for safe, walk-able communities by encouraging parents to walk with their kids to campus instead of driving them.

Schools and communities in San Diego are working together to make a push for safer neighborhoods and active transportation.

Logan Elementary students and families along with Circulate San Diego and the San Diego Police Department participated in Walk to School Day as did about 300 students from Ross Elementary with the group Safe Kids San Diego.