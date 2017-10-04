Father demands changes after border search claims

Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
A San Diego father is furious after U.S. Customs officers at the border strip-searched his daughter and according to him, touched her inappropriately.
See how it went when News 8 Sports Anchor John Howard took on The Links at Petco Park with dinner riding on the game.
Working with wood takes proper tools and a lifetime of experience, unless you know the right people.
The 2017-18 cruise season will bring an estimated 242,000 passengers to the city, the Port of San Diego announced Wednesday.
Fire conditions are heating up, here in San Diego. Strong winds and drier weather signal the start of fall, but they also signal fire danger. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles reports on what Cal Fire is doing to prepare and what you can do to help.
The county of San Diego is sending out nearly 994,000 property tax bills for this fiscal year, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Wedensday.