Deadly Crosswalk Crash: Parents call for safety changes near school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A group of parents in Bay Park on Wednesday called on the City of San Diego to make changes at the intersection near an elementary school after a mother was hit and killed in a school crosswalk earlier this year.

Since the fatal accident at the intersection outside Longfellow Elementary School, the city has made some changes such as creating a “ladder” style crosswalk.

Parents, however, demanded that more be done and will be meeting with city leaders on Thursday.

On June 14th, the last day of school before summer break at Longfellow Elementary, 40-year-old Jennifer Jones was picking up her two children.

A driver turning left from July Street onto Burgenor struck her – throwing her ten feet from the collision.

Jones died in the hospital five days later.

Longfellow parent Jenn Ragusa has been demanding traffic calming measures at her kid’s school since 2012.

After the recent death, she has redoubled her efforts backed by other parents and school officials.

“We need the city to add traffic measures – to slow down traffic and get people to pay attention,” she said.

Along with installing “hawk pedestrian crosswalks” at intersections near the school, parents asked for more lighting, more prominent signage, a possible traffic signal and other safety measures.

Longtime resident Karen Ferguson went to Longfellow in the 1950’s when drivers were dealing with far fewer distractions than they are today.

“People are on their cells. They are not paying attention and are coming up really fast,” she said.

While the city has already made some changes, like converting a crosswalk into a “ladder-style” crosswalk and replacing old signs with new ones, parents said more needs to be done – as soon as possible.

Council Member Lori Zapf’s office will be hosting a meeting Thursday for parents and school leaders, along with the traffic engineering department to take up this issue.

Zapf’s office is pushing for a study to determine whether a traffic signal at the intersection is viable – along with a host of other traffic calming measures surrounding the school.