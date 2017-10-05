Radiohead, Bon Jovi and LL Cool J Among the 2018 Nominees for Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

New parents hitting the town! Laura Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster were spotted at their first post-baby event together at the NYC screening of UNA on Wednesday.
One of Kim Cattrall's co-stars seems to be calling her out for claiming she did not have a part in the Sex and the City 3 shutdown.
Some of the biggest names in music are among this year's nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Kerry Washington hasn’t always played a Washington, D.C. fixer! The 40-year-old actress visited The Late Show on Wednesday and opened up to host Stephen Colbert about the jobs she held before making it big.
Joe Giudice is slimming down behind bars! His brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday where he served as a bartender and opened up about Giudice's life in prison.
Hillary Clinton got a lot of love on The Tonight Show! The former presidential candidate visited the show on Wednesday, and was treated to a special “Thank You Note” section on the show.
Julia Roberts is just a girl, standing in front of James Corden, asking him to, act out her movies with her. The 49-year-old Oscar winner recreated some of her top films on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.
Looks like Peter Kraus will have another chance to look for love on The Bachelor spinoff,The Bachelor Winter Games.