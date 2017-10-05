Law enforcement personnel in Central California will attempt Thursday to recover the bodies of a San Diego couple believed to have been trapped in their car last summer when it crashed into the rushing Kings River in the Sierra Nevada.
Two off-duty San Diego Police Department officers who escaped gunfire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night detailed their fight for survival in front of media at a news conference Tuesday at SDPD headquarters.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
A SWAT standoff ends in El Cerrito when police tase a suspect in a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.
Clear, sunny skies and temperatures close to average for this time of year are on tap Thursday for San Diego County.
A group of parents in Bay Park on Wednesday called on the City of San Diego to make changes at the intersection near an elementary school after a mother was hit and killed in a school crosswalk earlier this year.
A San Diego father is furious after U.S. Customs officers at the border strip-searched his daughter and according to him, touched her inappropriately.
Now is also a good time to think about protecting yourself from this year's flu virus. The nurses at CVS Minute Clinic said that while flu season typically peaks in January or February you can get the virus as early as August.