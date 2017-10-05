SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A SWAT standoff ends in El Cerrito when police tase a suspect in a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

The incident began Wednesday night in the 6000 block of Estelle Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they say a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend.



Police eventually got the woman out of the apartment.



Officers went in and tased the boyfriend.



He was taken to UCSD Medical Center with breathing problems.



He's expected to face false imprisonment charges. He also has an outstanding warrant.