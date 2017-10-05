Local creators gearing up for Maker Faire

(NEWS 8) - Inventors, innovators, engineers and gearheads will showcase some of their best work this weekend at the annual Maker Faire in Balboa Park.

The event highlights the Maker movement and showcases the works of art ranging from experiments to highly scientific projects. The San Diego Makers Guild and the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership invite hundred of makers to the park to show off their work in participating museums.

Students from IDEATE High Academy joined the Morning Extra Wednesday to show off the submission for the annual First Robotics competition. Students have 6 weeks to build a robot and compete with other teams from around the nation.

There is also a combat competition for adults that challenges makers to build a robot out of cardboard with mechanics costing less than $20.

The event powers up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.