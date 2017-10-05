Jared Leto Says Working With Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner 2049' Was 'Intense,' Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

Billy Eichner is recounting his experience at the Emmys last month -- particularly, his run-in with Sean Spicer.
There’s a poorly kept secret amongst cancer fighters and survivors: we always manage to find each other. It’s kind of like how you see your ex’s car everywhere after a breakup -- even if you want to run as far away as possible, the C-word constantly pops up, like a neon sign with Ener...
When Curb Your Enthusiasm returned for its eighth season in 2011, it was a strange experience for Cheryl Hines, who is best known for her role as Cheryl, Larry David’s onscreen wife who left David on the show several seasons prior.
The Winonaissance is here! Winona Ryder opened up to Marie Claire UK about her recent return to acting after being one of the biggest stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
When it comes to acting, Gwyneth Paltrow says there are few people who love the craft more than her friend, Penelope Cruz.
Kerry Washington hasn’t always played a Washington, D.C. fixer! The 40-year-old actress visited The Late Show on Wednesday and opened up to host Stephen Colbert about the jobs she held before making it big.
New parents hitting the town! Laura Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster were spotted at their first post-baby event together at the NYC screening of UNA on Wednesday.