Navy ship spills oil off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mechanical failure aboard a Navy vessel caused about 700 gallons of oil to leak into the sea outside the San Diego Harbor, creating an oil sheen with the potential to reach land Thursday in Imperial Beach or Tijuana, Navy officials said.



The oil leaked from the USS Dewey, a 510-foot guided-missile destroyer, during an afternoon transit Wednesday, Naval Base Coronado spokeswoman Sandra DeMunnik said. No crew members aboard the ship were injured by the mechanical failure.



"The leak was stopped and the Navy is coordinating remedial actions with local U.S. Coast Guard officials at this time," DeMunnik said just after midnight today. "Per the area contingency plan, the Navy is deploying hard oil booms near the mouth of the Tijuana River to protect wildlife."



Models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggest an oil sheen could reach land this afternoon somewhere between Imperial Beach and Tijuana, the spokeswoman said.



"At first light, the Navy will work closely with Coast Guard to identify any residual oil, protect the environment and reduce hazards," DeMunnik said.



The public was advised to heed all warnings from public officials and lifeguards concerning the oil sheen and any potential water hazard.



Cmdr. Anthony Webber is commanding officer aboard the Dewey, which returned to San Diego on July 31 after a four-month deployment to the western Pacific Ocean. There, crew members conducted routine patrols, performed maritime and theater security missions and took part in several exercises with the Japanese military.



Navy officials did not immediately disclose what type of training or other operations the Dewey was conducting Wednesday or the cause of the mechanical failure.