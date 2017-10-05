Kate Winslet Reveals How Idris Elba's Foot Fetish Affected Their - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kate Winslet Reveals How Idris Elba's Foot Fetish Affected Their Love Scene in 'The Mountain Between Us'

Updated: Oct 5, 2017 9:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.