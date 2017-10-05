Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer with survivors and family

MISSION BAY (NEWS 8) - In memory and honor of our dear colleague, Larry Himmel, and San Diegans battling this devastating disease, please join Miles Himmel and the KFMB Stations for the San Diego PurpleStride San Diego Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.

Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear are expected to turn out at De Anza Cove in Mission Bay Park this Sunday. Registration will be open on the day of the event prior to the race or you can register online here.

PURPLESTRIDE SAN DIEGO, THE WALK TO END PANCREATIC CANCER

Sunday October 8, 2017

De Anza Cove at Mission Bay Park

6:30 a.m. Registration

7:45 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk

REGISTER | DONATE HERE

WAGE HOPE AT PURPLESTRIDE

PurpleStride walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Your fundraising and participation supports Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease. Please click here to LEARN MORE.

