Oceanside woman one of two winners in PETA's 'Sexiest Vegan Over 50' contest

Actors Patrick Stewart and Heather Graham are scheduled to receive top honors Thursday night at the San Diego International Film Festival.
California Gov. Jerry Brown signed "sanctuary state" legislation Thursday that extends protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally — a move that gives the nation's most populous state another tool to fight President Donald Trump.
An Oceanside woman was one of two winners announced Thursday in the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' annual "Sexiest Vegan Over 50" contest.
In memory and honor of our dear colleague, Larry Himmel, and San Diegans battling this devastating disease, please join Miles Himmel and the KFMB Stations for the San Diego PurpleStride San Diego Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
A mechanical failure aboard a Navy vessel caused about 700 gallons of oil to leak into the sea outside the San Diego Harbor, creating an oil sheen with the potential to reach land Thursday in Imperial Beach or Tijuana, Navy officials said.
A group of parents in Bay Park on Wednesday called on the City of San Diego to make changes at the intersection near an elementary school after a mother was hit and killed in a school crosswalk earlier this year.
Law enforcement personnel in Central California will attempt Thursday to recover the bodies of a San Diego couple believed to have been trapped in their car last summer when it crashed into the rushing Kings River in the Sierra Nevada.
Two off-duty San Diego Police Department officers who escaped gunfire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night detailed their fight for survival in front of media at a news conference Tuesday at SDPD headquarters.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
A SWAT standoff ends in El Cerrito when police tase a suspect in a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.