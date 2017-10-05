Ocean Beach putting signature spin on Oktoberfest

(NEWS 8) - If you're looking for the most authentic and traditional Oktoberfest celebration out there, maybe the Ocean Beach Oktoberfest isn't for you.

If you like things wild and fun, and can appreciate OB and all that comes along with it, then head on down to OB on Friday and Saturday and for live music, yoga, lawn games, a family 2k Brat Trot, 5k Beach Run, fun contests and, of course, beer.

Several guests, including representatives from Tarantino Sausage, Temptress Fashion, Hot Diggity Dog, Kilwatt Brewery and the Warrior Foundation, joined Dan Cohen on the Morning Extra Thursday to talk about what they'll have for patrons at the event.

The event gets going at 12 p.m. Friday and goes until 6, and lasts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.