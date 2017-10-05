CRAFToberfest: Celebrate Craft Beer and German bites

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - German steins, sausage and games!
Liberty Public Market is halfway through CRAFToberfest! It’s ten whole days of craft beer celebration.
The festival kicked off October 1st and runs through the 10th. This event is a free-admission and open to the public.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Liberty Station helping you navigate the fun.
Morning PROST for #lpmCRAFToberfest with the lovely @AshleyNews8 and @CBS8! @MastiffSausage @venissimocheese #pacificprovisions @Bottlecraft pic.twitter.com/GCYrurdHg6— LibertyPublicMarket (@LPMsandiego) October 5, 2017
Two men accused of trying to abduct a 15-year-old Encinitas girl as she was waxing her surfboard in front of her home must stand trial on felony charges, including attempted kidnapping for rape, a judge ruled Thursday.
Scientists. Tax collectors. Typists. Analysts. Lawyers. And more scientists. Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California in 2018, and one of the things to blossom in the emerging industry isn't green and leafy - it's government jobs.
If you're looking for the most authentic and traditional Oktoberfest celebration out there, maybe the Ocean Beach Oktoberfest isn't for you. If you like things wild and fun, and can appreciate OB and all that comes along with it, then head on down.
City of San Diego officials reopened the Ted Williams Ball Field in North Park today, 10 months after a broken water main badly damaged the facility.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
Malware infected computers at a local school district this month, deleting emails and forcing the district to temporarily shut down part of its systems.
Malware infected computers at a local school district this month, deleting emails and forcing the district to temporarily shut down part of its systems. The San Ysidro School District became a local victim of malware attacks that have hit school districts from Maryland to Montana this year. The cyber attack, known as ransomware, demanded roughly $19,000 in Bitcoin over the weekend of Sept. 16.
Actors Patrick Stewart and Heather Graham are scheduled to receive top honors Thursday night at the San Diego International Film Festival.
California Gov. Jerry Brown signed "sanctuary state" legislation Thursday that extends protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally — a move that gives the nation's most populous state another tool to fight President Donald Trump.
An Oceanside woman was one of two winners announced Thursday in the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' annual "Sexiest Vegan Over 50" contest.