Steven Gaines turns pen on self in new memoir

(NEWS 8) - For years, best selling author and journalist Steven Gaines has told other people's stories, and shared several people's biographies, including The Beatless, the Beach Boys, Alice Cooper, and fashion designer Calvin Klein.

Now, it's his turn. Gaines is in San Diego this week for a book signing for his memoir titled "One of These Things First" and made time to join Morning Extra to talk about life topics covered in the book.

You can learn more about the memoir here.