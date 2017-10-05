Java: A spaniel/poodle mix looking for a new best friend

Name: Java

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel/Poodle mix

Adoption Fee: $95

Java, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel/Poodle mix, is looking for his new best friend. In his previous home Java was great with children and other dogs, and he would even play with the cat! He loves spending time with people and going for walks. His previous family said their favorite thing about Java was that he was the perfect mix of wanting to play and wanting to rest. When you want to play he does, and then when you want to relax he does also. He’s a well-rounded companion who will thrive with any type of family!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Java is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 East Valley Parkway. Adoption hours are seven days a week, 10am - 6pm. To learn more about making her part of your family, click here or call (760) 888-2247.