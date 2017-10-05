Tens of thousands have yet to submit DACA renewals

A woman holds up a sign that reads "Defend DACA Defend TPS" during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of young people eligible for renewed protection from deportation had yet to submit their applications hours before a Trump administration deadline Thursday night.

Under a phase-out plan announced by the president last month, more than 150,000 people covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program were invited to submit renewal applications by Oct. 5. DACA shielded hundreds of thousands of people from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 118,000 out of the roughly 154,000 people eligible for renewals had submitted their applications by midday Thursday.

That leaves 36,000 — or about 23 percent of those eligible — outstanding.

On Thursday, Los Angeles police detained protesters who shut down an intersection while calling for protection for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as kids.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly after a handful of marchers set up metal platforms and blocked traffic on the city's west side Thursday morning.

Thursday is the last day for people to renew work permits under the government program known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA has shielded immigrants from deportation but is now nearing its end.

After officers detained protesters in the street, a few dozen demonstrators lined sidewalks holding signs and chanting "stop deportation."