Experts: California hepatitis A outbreak may linger

Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The hepatitis A outbreak in California that has claimed 17 lives may not have peaked and could take a year or more to abate, health officials said Thursday.
A mechanical failure aboard a Navy vessel caused about 700 gallons of oil to leak into the sea outside the San Diego Harbor, creating an oil sheen with the potential to reach land Thursday in Imperial Beach or Tijuana, Navy officials said.
Two men accused of trying to abduct a 15-year-old Encinitas girl as she was waxing her surfboard in front of her home must stand trial on felony charges, including attempted kidnapping for rape, a judge ruled Thursday.
Scientists. Tax collectors. Typists. Analysts. Lawyers. And more scientists. Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California in 2018, and one of the things to blossom in the emerging industry isn't green and leafy - it's government jobs.
If you're looking for the most authentic and traditional Oktoberfest celebration out there, maybe the Ocean Beach Oktoberfest isn't for you. If you like things wild and fun, and can appreciate OB and all that comes along with it, then head on down.
City of San Diego officials reopened the Ted Williams Ball Field in North Park today, 10 months after a broken water main badly damaged the facility.
Malware infected computers at a local school district this month, deleting emails and forcing the district to temporarily shut down part of its systems. The San Ysidro School District became a local victim of malware attacks that have hit school districts from Maryland to Montana this year. The cyber attack, known as ransomware, demanded roughly $19,000 in Bitcoin over the weekend of Sept. 16.
Actors Patrick Stewart and Heather Graham are scheduled to receive top honors Thursday night at the San Diego International Film Festival.