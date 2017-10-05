Becoming more than a student at Coleman University

The content of this article is sponsored by Coleman University. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the KFMB Stations. To find out more, please visit the Coleman University’s website.

Continuing your education is more than just being a student who attends their scheduled classes, and turns in your work on time. Giving yourself the chance to learn outside of your classroom through hands-on application and professional development is the key to being a successful professional once you have graduated. However, it can be difficult to include professional development opportunities in your life. Being an adult learner often means that your personal schedule can take up most of your time, with work, school, and familial obligations being the most important things on your schedule. Yet, it really is easier than you think!

Being a Coleman student means that you have plenty of opportunities to engage in workshops and networking events that will help you to enhance your learning and development. Are you a Cybersecurity student? Don’t miss out on the free CISSP trainings being held every Tuesday evening! Are you having issues staying focused and communicating effectively? Why not register to attend the free Success Essentials workshop series hosted on Wednesday evenings? There are even opportunities to network with weekly meetings of the Business Alliance Group which is sponsored by the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, and the monthly ISACA meetings in Rhude Hall. There are also visiting groups that hold single events on campus and it is the goal of Coleman University to make sure that these events, such as the IEEE workshops, are free for our students to attend. If you are a student who is close to graduating, you can meet with the Career Services team to practice your interview skills or look for relevant internships to apply for.

Effective leaders are constant learners and Coleman provides the opportunity to learn in, and outside of, the classroom. Successful students at Coleman take advantage of all of the various resources for professional development that we offer, and if you ask them, they will tell you that there are plenty! Committing to being a student is more than being able to attend class, it is also a commitment to put yourself first and participate in activities that will help you improve in a variety of ways. We at Coleman have also made a commitment to support our students in their efforts to become successful technology professionals. If you are ready to become a student, we are ready to help you reach beyond your goals. What can you achieve with a degree from Coleman University?

If you are interested in starting on the path to a successful career in technology, call us for information about our degree programs. Classes start every ten weeks (Graduate classes start every five weeks), and we offer flexible scheduling! Call (858) 499-0202 to speak to an Admissions representative Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-6:00pm, and Fridays from 8:00am-3:00pm.