SDSU police seek public's help locating man suspected of attacking student

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and cruiser USS Bunker Hill are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
A Chula Vista home was destroyed Friday morning in a blaze that injured three people, including a firefighter who sustained a mild facial burn while conducting a risky search for a baby who was later discovered to already be outside the fully engulfed house, authorities said.
A North County man was killed Friday morning when he jumped off the Oceanside Pier in front of his girlfriend and was swept out to sea, authorities said.
San Diego police Thursday were seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of attacking a student near campus.
The fight over short-term vacation rentals took center stage Thursday night in University Heights as dozens of community members came out against a plan to allow owners across the city to rent out their properties on a short-term basis.
Warm and dry weather is expected Friday across San Diego County with skies so clear that the nearest detectable cloud was 500 miles away in eastern Arizona.
Actors Patrick Stewart and Heather Graham received top honors Thursday night at the San Diego International Film Festival.
San Diego is growing and unfortunately that means growing pains for a cobbler near San Diego State University.
Law enforcement personnel in Central California Thursday recovered the bodies of a San Diego couple believed to have been trapped in their car when it crashed into the rushing Kings River in the Sierra Nevada.
In recent weeks, Hillcrest has seen a rise in the homeless population since police started breaking up Downtown homeless encampments.