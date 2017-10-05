All Five Living Former Presidents to Reunite for Hurricane Relief Concert

Despite their estrangement, Rosie O'Donnell still has a lot of love for her adopted daughter, Chelsea.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday’s episode of The Good Place.
Serena Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, cannot get enough of their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
After previously bashing Katy Perry, Russell Brand has nothing but "lovely" things to say about his ex-wife.
With more than 233 million Instagram followers combined, these Latino entertainers are cementing their names in Hollywood.
Jennifer Garner has nothing but praise for her childhood teacher, and is celebrating World Teachers' Day by sharing that message and the importance of education with her Instagram fans.