Downtown eviction sends more homeless to Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  In recent weeks, Hillcrest has seen a rise in the homeless population since police started breaking up Downtown homeless encampments.  

In late September, San Diego Police cleared out two homeless encampments in the East Village. 

They said the effort to move the homeless out of the Downtown areas was to allow the City to spray down the sidewalks to curb the deadly Hepatitis A outbreak - which has claimed 17 lives in San Diego.  

But homeless advocates said these forced evacuations do nothing to address the systemic problem of homelessness.   

