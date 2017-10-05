Downtown eviction sends more homeless to Hillcrest

The Kansas City-based architectural firm that designed Petco Park has been retained by San Diego State University to begin initial planning a multi-purpose stadium in Mission Valley, SDSU athletic officials confirmed Thursday.
San Diego police Thursday were seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of attacking a student near campus.
A 24-year-old Marine based in California has become the first female officer to lead an assault amphibian vehicle platoon, the U.S. Marine Corps said.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The hepatitis A outbreak in California that has claimed 17 lives may not have peaked and could take a year or more to abate, health officials said Thursday.
A mechanical failure aboard a Navy vessel caused about 700 gallons of oil to leak into the sea outside the San Diego Harbor, creating an oil sheen with the potential to reach land Thursday in Imperial Beach or Tijuana, Navy officials said.
Two men accused of trying to abduct a 15-year-old Encinitas girl as she was waxing her surfboard in front of her home must stand trial on felony charges, including attempted kidnapping for rape, a judge ruled Thursday.
Scientists. Tax collectors. Typists. Analysts. Lawyers. And more scientists. Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California in 2018, and one of the things to blossom in the emerging industry isn't green and leafy - it's government jobs.
If you're looking for the most authentic and traditional Oktoberfest celebration out there, maybe the Ocean Beach Oktoberfest isn't for you. If you like things wild and fun, and can appreciate OB and all that comes along with it, then head on down.