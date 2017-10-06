Short-Term Rentals: Angry opposition to vacation rental proposal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The fight over short-term vacation rentals took center stage Thursday night in University Heights as dozens of community members came out against a plan to allow owners across the city to rent out their properties on a short-term basis.

An army of "Save San Diego Neighborhoods," a group against short-term vacation rentals, packed the University Heights Community Association meeting for District 3 Council member Chris Ward's visit.

School teacher Andy Hochman said he is tired of the short-term rental next to him on Oregon Street.

"People are going at all hours. I hear people getting out of their cars at one in the morning talking real loud and I am tired of it," he said.

Hochman said he has called police, the city and code enforcement, but they have not done anything about it.

"It is a safety issue. It could be someone who is a pedophile. It could be someone who is setting up a meth lab - I don't know," he said.

Jeff, who withheld his last name for fear of harassment, said he and his husband Airbnb their University Heights home.

"For us, it provides an economic life line as it does for a lot of people. It brings in a lot of extra income in a city that frankly is really expensive to live in," said Jeff.

Ward's proposal would require a one year ownership before becoming an short-term rental. It's a proposal that has Airbnb's support. Further, the owner would be able to have three properties and require a three night minimum stay.

It would also include up to $5,000 in noise and nuisance fines to pay for enforcement.

"Whether you like it or not, that is so restrictive that it will constitute as some sort of a complete ban. I know that does not sit well," said Ward.

The city attorney said short-term vacation rentals are illegal, but waiting for city council direction. The council is expected to vote on October 23rd.

Council members Chris Cate, Mark Kersey and David Alvarez support Council member Chris Ward's proposal.

Council member Lorie Zapf supports Barbara Bry's proposal which was presented in August.

