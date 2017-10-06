Body of missing man found near Oceanside Pier

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rescue teams recover the body of a man who fell off the Oceanside Pier Friday morning.



Lifeguards and rescue teams responded to a call that a man jumped off the pier. Oceanside police used spotlights on the water and an aerial search was called in to assist.



Authorities say multiple 911 calls came in around 3:00 a.m. Witnesses were reporting seeing someone struggling in the water.

"A 27 year old and his girlfriend were walking on the pier. He said jokingly he was going to jump and went over the rail," Peter Lawrence, Oceanside Fire Dept. said.



A bystander tried to help the person after seeing them jump, but couldn't find them, according to officials.

This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.