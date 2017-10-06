Gal Gadot Tries Her First Reese's Cup, Plays First-Ever Game of Charades on 'The Tonight Show'

Kim Cattrall is tired of the criticisms. The 61-year-old Sex and the City star made headlines recently when there were reports that her demands led to the end of a third film installment of the franchise.
Wonder Woman has some pretty insane hidden talents! Gal Gadot visited The Tonight Show on Thursday where she tried several firsts.
Chrissy Teigen’s got the perfect Halloween costume already! The 31-year-old supermodel joined her hubby, John Legend, for his tour stop in Brussels, Belgium, rocking a glam, edgy look.
Miley Cyrus has certainly made her mark during her week-long residency on The Tonight Show. She’s performed tributes to the victims of Las Vegas, channeled her godmother Dolly Parton, and even given Hillary Clinton a big hug.
Hills fans rejoice! Heidi Montag dropped a sweet surprise on Thursday night when she revealed that her former co-star and longtime pal Jen Bunney is a godmother to her newborn son, Gunner Stone Pratt.
Ryan Gosling has already solidified himself as a certified hunk and an A-list actor, but his undying devotion to his late dog George will also tug at your heart strings!