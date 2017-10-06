Prison Worker Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Convict at Site of Real-Life 'Shawshank' Escape

A female prison employee was allegedly caught in a sex act with a convict at the same facility where a worker famously helped two killers escape two years ago.
A Wisconsin mother stands accused of inflicting unimaginable pain on her special needs son and ultimately causing his death.
A missing toddler was found locked inside a truck, with his trusty dog keeping watch, hours after he wandered away from his house, authorities said.
This Houston mom has undergone plastic surgery in hopes of looking more like first lady Melania Trump.
The gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history may have plotted a similar attack at another music festival that was attended by President Obama's daughter Malia two months ago.
There is fresh fallout for Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton after an exchange with a female sportswriter that many have viewed as sexist.
A Texas woman who underwent nine surgical procedures to look more like the first lady is showing off the results.
A Michigan mother locked in a battle with her ex-husband over whether to vaccinate their child has gone to jail.
A California teen injured in Sunday's mass shooting who was visited by Donald Trump during his trip to Las Vegas found the president "comforting."