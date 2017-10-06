Busted pipe causes geyser near Allied Gardens school - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Busted pipe causes geyser near Allied Gardens school

ALLIED GARDENS (NEWS 8) - A pipe leading to a fire hydrant burst beneath the sidewalk in Allied Gardens Friday morning causing a large geyser.

The geyser dumped water into the 900 block of Zion Avenue right next to Stephen C Foster Elementary School.

