See Dan Soder live at American Comedy Co.

(NEWS 8) - Comedian and actor Dan Soder has a hit show on Showtime, a special on Comedy Central and entertains listeners on Sirius XM Radio.

This weekend, Soder is performing live on stage right here in San Diego at the American Comedy Co. Check out his interview with News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers and check out some of his bits below. You can also get more information about upcoming shows on Soder's website.