Catch Fern Street Circus performing all month long

(NEWS 8) - If you weren't aware, October is National Arts Month and to celebrate, the Fern Street Circus is bringing the circus to you with free performances throughout the city.

Fern Street Circus is San Diego's original single-ring circus that features a combination with outstanding professional performers and entertainers in training. John Highkin, a circus impresario, educator, and musician, and arts leader with over 25 years of management experience, joined the Morning Extra on Friday along with a trapezist and hoola-hooping stud to show off some of the acts you'll see at one of its free performances in the city this month.

The circus is kicking off its neighborhood tour with a show at Pepper Park in National City on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. It will continue its jaw-dropping, family-friendly shows with seven free performances this month.

Find more information at the Fern Street Circus website.