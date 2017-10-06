Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Instead of saying trick or treat your kids will be saying "Brick-or-Treat" if you head to LEGOLAND. 
     
California Resort is back for more Halloween excitement. The entire Park is open for Brick-or-Treat Party Nights every Saturday in October. 

In addition to live entertainment, candy and costume contests, the whole family can interact with master builders. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad with the details. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.