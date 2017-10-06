Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Instead of saying trick or treat your kids will be saying "Brick-or-Treat" if you head to LEGOLAND.



California Resort is back for more Halloween excitement. The entire Park is open for Brick-or-Treat Party Nights every Saturday in October.

In addition to live entertainment, candy and costume contests, the whole family can interact with master builders.

