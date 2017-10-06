Rapid-fire questions with 2017 Rising Star Blake Jenner

(NEWS 8) - The stars were out Thursday night at the San Diego International Film Festival.

Newly crowned 2017 Rising Star Award Blake Jenner was one of them and he, and his gallon jug of water, made some time on Friday to stop by the Morning Extra and chat with News 8's Heather Myers.

They got into Jenner's acting career and his work on his newest movie "Juvenile" and then things got intense. Watch as Myers leads Jenner through a nail-biting session of rapid-fire questioning (Attention ladies; He reveals his relationship status)