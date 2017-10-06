Health officials confirm first death of flu season

U.S. Navy-trained dolphins and their handlers arrived in Mexico Thursday to participate in a last-ditch effort to catch, enclose and protect the last few dozen surviving vaquita porpoises to save them from extinction.
Two brothers who beat a homeless man to death near his makeshift encampment in a Santee riverbed pleaded guilty Friday to murder, mayhem and manslaughter charges.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
As the bidding war for Amazon's planned second headquarters heats up, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday to send a letter to founder/CEO Jeff Bezos declaring support for regional efforts to lure the retailing giant to the region.
The San Diego region's first fatality of "flu season" was an 86-year-old man who died Sunday, county health officials said Friday.
It was a whale of a time for some boaters off the coast of Point Loma Thursday morning as they got to see a pod of killer whales!
A pipe leading to a fire hydrant burst beneath the sidewalk in Allied Gardens Friday morning causing a large geyser.
A Chula Vista home was destroyed Friday morning in a blaze that injured three people, including a firefighter who sustained a mild facial burn while conducting a risky search for a baby who was later discovered to already be outside the fully engulfed house, authorities said.
A 27-year-old former Marine died Friday morning after he jumped off the Oceanside Pier in front of his girlfriend and was swept out to sea, authorities said.