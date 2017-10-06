KFMB STATIONS: Sales Assistant (Radio Sales) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Sales Assistant (Radio Sales)

KFMB Stations is searching for a sales assistant/coordinator for KFMB Radio (100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB-AM 760) in San Diego, CA. Position may also be cross-trained to provide support to KFMB Station’s TV Sales department for our television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego).

This position may also cross-train with the traffic department to provide backup coverage. Job duties will include assisting the local/national sales managers and account executives with preparing sales collateral and presentations; Preparing or distributing reports; Creating sales proposals, sales correspondence and order input. Additional responsibilities may include pulling contracts, preparing media kits, posting ratings, and other administrative duties as necessary.

Candidates must be proficient in Word and Excel and PowerPoint. Knowledge of the Wide-Orbit traffic system, as well as Efficio, is a plus. 1-2 years’ previous radio or sales assistance experience required.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.