KFMB STATIONS: Sales Assistant (Radio Sales)

KFMB Stations is searching for a sales assistant/coordinator for KFMB Radio (100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB-AM 760) in San Diego, CA. Position may also be cross-trained to provide support to KFMB Station’s TV Sales department for our television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego).

This position may also cross-train with the traffic department to provide backup coverage. Job duties will include assisting the local/national sales managers and account executives with preparing sales collateral and presentations; Preparing or distributing reports; Creating sales proposals, sales correspondence and order input. Additional responsibilities may include pulling contracts, preparing media kits, posting ratings, and other administrative duties as necessary.

Candidates must be proficient in Word and Excel and PowerPoint. Knowledge of the Wide-Orbit traffic system, as well as Efficio, is a plus. 1-2 years’ previous radio or sales assistance experience required.