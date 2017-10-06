SD leaders will vote to send a letter to Amazon to lure the retailing giant to the region

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
As the bidding war for Amazon's planned second headquarters heats up, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday to send a letter to founder/CEO Jeff Bezos declaring support for regional efforts to lure the retailing giant to the region.
The San Diego region's first fatality of "flu season" was an 86-year-old man who died Sunday, county health officials said Friday.
It was a whale of a time for some boaters off the coast of Point Loma Thursday morning as they got to see a pod of killer whales!
A pipe leading to a fire hydrant burst beneath the sidewalk in Allied Gardens Friday morning causing a large geyser.
A Chula Vista home was destroyed Friday morning in a blaze that injured three people, including a firefighter who sustained a mild facial burn while conducting a risky search for a baby who was later discovered to already be outside the fully engulfed house, authorities said.
A 27-year-old former Marine died Friday morning after he jumped off the Oceanside Pier in front of his girlfriend and was swept out to sea, authorities said.
San Diego police Thursday were seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of attacking a student near campus.
The fight over short-term vacation rentals took center stage Thursday night in University Heights as dozens of community members came out against a plan to allow owners across the city to rent out their properties on a short-term basis.