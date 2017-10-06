Homeless Homicide: Mostrong brothers plead guilty to murder

The world's largest bounce house has arrived in San Diego, and the 10,000 square-foot inflatable castle is open for business.
San Diego's top law enforcement officials issued a dire warning Friday about a dramatic surge in deaths and international trafficking activity related to fentanyl and its even more deadly cousin, carfentanil.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are beefing up staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity this weekend.
U.S. Navy-trained dolphins and their handlers arrived in Mexico Thursday to participate in a last-ditch effort to catch, enclose and protect the last few dozen surviving vaquita porpoises to save them from extinction.
An Encinitas man faces a hit-and-run charge today for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic crash that badly injured a mother of three last month near Moonlight Beach, authorities said Friday.
Two brothers who beat a homeless man to death near his makeshift encampment in a Santee riverbed pleaded guilty Friday to murder, mayhem and manslaughter charges.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
As the bidding war for Amazon's planned second headquarters heats up, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday to send a letter to founder/CEO Jeff Bezos declaring support for regional efforts to lure the retailing giant to the region.
The San Diego region's first fatality of "flu season" was an 86-year-old man who died Sunday, county health officials said Friday.