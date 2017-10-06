Car crashes into Spring Valley home, driver injured

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A motorist was injured Friday when the car she was driving veered off a Spring Valley road and smashed into a home.

The out-of-control black Dodge Charger crashed into the side of the residence in the 2600 block of Sandy Bev Lane shortly after 3:30 p.m., said Steve Moran, spokesman for San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Medics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of moderately serious trauma, Moran said. No other injuries were reported.

A county building inspector was called in to assess the extent of structural damage the home sustained in the accident.