San Diego: Stepping up concert security after Vegas massacre

Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying and tracking down a burglar who ransacked two residential complexes near Balboa Park over a several-week period last month.
There was an increase in security Friday night as thousands of Depeche Mode fans attended the band's concert in Chula Vista.
A motorist was injured Friday when the car she was driving veered off a Spring Valley road and smashed into a home.
The world's largest bounce house has arrived in San Diego, and the 10,000 square-foot inflatable castle is open for business.
San Diego's top law enforcement officials issued a dire warning Friday about a dramatic surge in deaths and international trafficking activity related to fentanyl and its even more deadly cousin, carfentanil.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are beefing up staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity this weekend.
U.S. Navy-trained dolphins and their handlers arrived in Mexico Thursday to participate in a last-ditch effort to catch, enclose and protect the last few dozen surviving vaquita porpoises to save them from extinction.
An Encinitas man faces a hit-and-run charge today for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic crash that badly injured a mother of three last month near Moonlight Beach, authorities said Friday.
Two brothers who beat a homeless man to death near his makeshift encampment in a Santee riverbed pleaded guilty Friday to murder, mayhem and manslaughter charges.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.