San Diego: Stepping up concert security after Vegas massacre - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego: Stepping up concert security after Vegas massacre

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There was an increase in security Friday night as thousands of Depeche Mode fans attended the band's concert in Chula Vista. 

News 8's Eric Kahnert spoke to concert-goers and police about the event in this report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.