Del Norte High School celebrates character, not popularity

Instead of having their Homecoming Court based on popularity, Del Norte High School began a new tradition Friday night by selecting their royal court based on "character and school spirit."
In another sign of escalating tensions between President Donald Trump's administration and California, the nation's top immigration official said Friday his agency will have "no choice" but to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally in California's neighborhoods and worksites.
It was a whale of a time for some boaters off the coast of Oceanside Thursday morning as they got to see a pod of killer whales!
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying and tracking down a burglar who ransacked two residential complexes near Balboa Park over a several-week period last month.
There was an increase in security Friday night as thousands of Depeche Mode fans attended the band's concert in Chula Vista.
A motorist was injured Friday when the car she was driving veered off a Spring Valley road and smashed into a home.
The world's largest bounce house has arrived in San Diego, and the 10,000 square-foot inflatable castle is open for business.
San Diego's top law enforcement officials issued a dire warning Friday about a dramatic surge in deaths and international trafficking activity related to fentanyl and its even more deadly cousin, carfentanil.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are beefing up staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity this weekend.