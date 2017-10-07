Search for missing National City woman intensifies

The National City Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a woman missing since Monday.
Trying to revive health care talks, President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had spoken to the Senate's Democratic leader to gauge whether the minority party was interested in helping pass "great" health legislation.
Warm and dry weather is expected Friday across San Diego County with skies so clear that the nearest detectable cloud was 500 miles away in eastern Arizona.
Instead of having their Homecoming Court based on popularity, Del Norte High School began a new tradition Friday night by selecting their royal court based on "character and school spirit."
In another sign of escalating tensions between President Donald Trump's administration and California, the nation's top immigration official said Friday his agency will have "no choice" but to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally in California's neighborhoods and worksites.
It was a whale of a time for some boaters off the coast of Oceanside Thursday morning as they got to see a pod of killer whales!
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying and tracking down a burglar who ransacked two residential complexes near Balboa Park over a several-week period last month.
There was an increase in security Friday night as thousands of Depeche Mode fans attended the band's concert in Chula Vista.
A motorist was injured Friday when the car she was driving veered off a Spring Valley road and smashed into a home.