Search for missing National City woman intensifies

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - The National City Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a woman missing since Monday.

Police say 30-year-old Alexandria Nicole Smith was last seen leaving her home in the College Area of San Diego at around 11 p.m. in her grey 2015 Toyota Corolla (License plate 7CPB649). On Wednesday, October 4, Smith's cell phone was found in a dumpster in Vista, according to NCPD.

Smith is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She has visible tattoos -- a red star on her chest and a peacock and lilly on her back.

According to Smith's family, she is a known narcotics user and has suffered from depression in the past.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NCPD dispatch at (619) 336-4411 or email Detective Ken Springer at kspringer@nationalcityca.gov.