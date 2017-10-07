Rapper Nelly Arrested After He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a Woman on His Tour Bus: Police

Grammy Award-winning Rapper Nelly was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman inside his tour bus while in Washington state, police said.
Two Florida moms allegedly overdosed on heroin with their infant children in the backseat on Thursday, police said.
The death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, who was found in dead in a hotel freezer in Chicago last month, has been ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
When sixth graders at Carnegie Elementary School in Pennsylvania were assigned to write about the heroes in their lives, Damon Chiodo knew exactly who he would highlight: His brother.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed up with some of the biggest Latino stars to raise money for relief in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria tore through the island two weeks ago.
A country singer who survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas by huddling with others in a freezer has returned to the stage, debuting a new song about the tragedy.
A female prison employee was allegedly caught in a sex act with a convict at the same facility where a worker famously helped two killers escape two years ago.
A Wisconsin mother stands accused of inflicting unimaginable pain on her special needs son and ultimately causing his death.