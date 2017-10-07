Rapper Nelly released from jail after arrest

Hurricane Nate pelted the central Gulf Coast with wind and rain Saturday as the fast-moving storm headed for an evening landfall somewhere along the coasts of southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi, threatening to inundate homes and businesses in vulnerable low-lying areas.
Rapper Nelly was released from jail on Saturday while the police investigate an accusation by a woman who says he raped her on his tour bus.
The National City Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a woman missing since Monday.
It was music to the ears of San Diego's LGBT community: A message from the Catholic Church that "you are always welcome here."
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are beefing up staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity this weekend.
Trying to revive health care talks, President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had spoken to the Senate's Democratic leader to gauge whether the minority party was interested in helping pass "great" health legislation.
Warm and dry weather is expected Friday across San Diego County with skies so clear that the nearest detectable cloud was 500 miles away in eastern Arizona.
Instead of having their Homecoming Court based on popularity, Del Norte High School began a new tradition Friday night by selecting their royal court based on "character and school spirit."
In another sign of escalating tensions between President Donald Trump's administration and California, the nation's top immigration official said Friday his agency will have "no choice" but to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally in California's neighborhoods and worksites.