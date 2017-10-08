Man arrested after wife's body found in Fairmount Park apartment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A bloody and lifeless woman was discovered in an apartment in Fairmount Park, San Diego police said Sunday.
Officers received a call just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an assault at an apartment in the 1500 block of 38th Street. Police entered and found a woman unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of the apartment with "major trauma to her upper body," authorities said.
Paramedics attempted to assist the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the woman as 51-year-old April Davis of San Diego.
Officers also found a man in the apartment - identified as April's husband Dana Davis, age 55 - who was placed under arrest.
He was booked in County jail for her murder.
San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were investigating the incident, and anyone with additional information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
