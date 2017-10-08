Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 2-Year-Old in Restaurant Bathroom

An Illinois man drove to Nevada to pay his respects to the mass shooting victims and installed 58 crosses near the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.
A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old in the bathroom of a Florida Chick-Fil-A on Friday.
A Minnesota man who lived with the bodies of his dead mother and brother for more than a year said he was traumatized.
A note found in the Las Vegas gunman’s room showed handwritten calculations detailing which angle to fire to kill as many people as possible, according to reports.
Grammy Award-winning Rapper Nelly was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman inside his tour bus while in Washington state, police said.
Two Florida moms allegedly overdosed on heroin with their infant children in the backseat on Thursday, police said.
The death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, who was found in dead in a hotel freezer in Chicago last month, has been ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
When sixth graders at Carnegie Elementary School in Pennsylvania were assigned to write about the heroes in their lives, Damon Chiodo knew exactly who he would highlight: His brother.