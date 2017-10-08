Beyonce Stuns While Blue Ivy Wears $5K Dress to Wedding -- Don't - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beyonce Stuns While Blue Ivy Wears $5K Dress to Wedding -- Don't Worry, JAY-Z Was There, Too

Updated: Oct 8, 2017 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.