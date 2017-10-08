Fire crews prepare for dangerous conditions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased risk of fire activity, officials said Sunday.

Also not taking any chances with intense Santa Ana winds on the way, Cal Fire is bringing in additional resources.

"We're increasing our staffing [and] we're staffing extra equipment in preparation for this event," said Cal Fire Captain Jon Heggie. "One thing that we're doing a little differently this time, is we are bringing an aircraft down - we're bringing a type 1 air tanker down."

A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service for most of the county will go into effect 8 a.m. Monday and remain in effect through 10 a.m.

Tuesday, as strong and gusty 20 to 30 mile per hour northeast winds are expected Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Combined with low humidity levels, the conditions were expected to create critical fire weather conditions for throughout San Diego County, according to the NWS.

"Historically here in San Diego, October is a very dangerous month," said Heggie. "We've had some of the worst fires in history here in San Diego in October."

Promoting lessons on preparation, the San Miguel Fire District held open houses this weekend.

"[I] think it's important for them to do and to prepare for a fire for our kids and for them to be comfortable with the firefighters," said El Cajon mother of three Janny Andersen who visited a fire station during an open house.

Andersen's kids wore junior fire hats and she says they are ready at home.

"We have an emergency kit prepared, [they're] getting comfortable with the firemen and knowing what to do if there's a fire at our house," she said.

Five brush engines, with a crew of four personnel each, and two water tenders will be staffed Monday and Tuesday, fire officials said. Staffing for the Metro Zone Emergency Command & Data Center and Air Operations Section will also be increased.



Brush engines are large, off-road-capable vehicles with a water capacity of 600-1,500 gallons. The department's water tenders carry up to 3,000 gallons of water and provide water supply to engines at vegetation fires.



Officials urged the public to be prepared and to heed authorities' warnings in case of a fire.



"You don't want to get caught having to evacuate and having to think about what valuables you want," said Heggie. "You want to make a list, make a plan, have a kit and have it ready to go."



