Harvey Weinstein Fired from The Weinstein Company Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the independent film company he co-founded amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that have come to light in recent weeks.
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, one week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, that left 58 dead and over 500 wounded outside the Mandalay Bay resort.
The '90s never say die!
Demi Lovato stepped out in quite the throwback outfit on Saturday -- an orange corduroy jacket that was buttoned unevenly and exposed her black-and-silver patterned bra, paired with matching bright pants that were torn apart at the thigh and then held back together wi...
Lady Gaga is rocking pink for a good cause.
On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer shared a selfie alongside with boyfriend, Christian Carino, but it was no ordinary photo. Mother Monster can be seen in the Instagram post rocking a sparkly pink Oscar de la Renta gown as Carino -- who she refer...
Julia Roberts is just a girl, standing in front of James Corden, asking him to, act out her movies with her. The 49-year-old Oscar winner recreated some of her top films on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.