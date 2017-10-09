Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A deadly motorcycle crash in Bay Park is under investigation Monday.



It happened Sunday night, at Mount Acadia Boulevard and Cowley Way.



The motorcyclist hit a guardrail and was thrown off his bike, causing the motorcycle to travel several hundred feet away. The 47-year-old Bay Park man was killed instantly.

The medical examiner initially believed some of the injuries might be inconsistent with a crash. Homicide investigators were initially called out to investigate a suspicious death, but are now saying they do not suspect foul play.

"At this point, there's nothing that indicates that it was a homicide and until the autopsy is done, we won't know anything for sure." Lt. Todd Griffin, San Diego PD said.

Investigators say they are not releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say the road will remain closed off to traffic until further notice.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.