Ashley Jacobs Makes Her Radio Debut On The DSC Show

There was a new voice with a familiar face on The DSC Show on 100.7 KFM-BFM earlier today. Ashley Jacobs pulled double-duty this morning, filling in for Shelly on The DSC while simulcasting her live television hits on CBS8 from her seat in the DSC studio.

Ashley rounded up the DSC crew to ask Dave Rickards, Chainsaw, Ruthie, and Chris Boyer what keeps them laughing after 27 years together.

You can catch The DSC Show weekday mornings from 5-10AM on 100.7 KFM-BFM.

Are you listening to @TheDSCshow?! I get to spend the morning with @DaveRickards & his crew today! I'm loving Shelly's bedazzle ?? pic.twitter.com/gnS9AdZRT0 — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) October 9, 2017