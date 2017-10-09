Thief Cooks Meal While Robbing Restaurant: Cops

An alleged burglar was seen knocking over a New York restaurant in surveillance video apparently did so on an empty stomach.
Dove has issued an apology after an ad featuring a black woman removing her shirt to reveal a white woman was widely slammed for being racist.
A young mother was arrested in Florida over the weekend after cops say she left her child in a hot car while visiting a jail.
A transgender teen, who said he chose to leave his school after being given an ultimatum about his transition, has been crowned homecoming king at his new school.
The lights of the famous Las Vegas Strip were dimmed Sunday in commemoration of the 58 lives lost at the Route 91 music festival.
An Illinois man drove to Nevada to pay his respects to the mass shooting victims and installed 58 crosses near the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.
A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old in the bathroom of a Florida Chick-Fil-A on Friday.
A Minnesota man who lived with the bodies of his dead mother and brother for more than a year said he was traumatized.
A note found in the Las Vegas gunman’s room showed handwritten calculations detailing which angle to fire to kill as many people as possible, according to reports.
Grammy Award-winning Rapper Nelly was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman inside his tour bus while in Washington state, police said.