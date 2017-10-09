Preview of Race for the Cure and ticket giveaway for Breast Cancer Awareness month

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and two representatives from Komen San Diego visited Morning Extra with their state-of-the-art mobile mammogram coach and details on this year's Race for the Cure.

Sharing the importance of getting screened are radiologist, Dr. Michael Gibson, and breast cancer survivor and community resource advocate for Susan G. Komen San Diego, Wendy Shurelds.

They also shared info on the Susan G. Komen San Diego 21st annual Race for the Cure coming up on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Balboa Park.

In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and unfortunately one woman a day passes away from this disease. However, we know early detection is the best protection. And that’s what Susan G. Komen San Diego is all about.

Komen San Diego continues to be the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support.

With the money raised from the Race for the Cure, Komen San Diego is able to cover costs for diagnostic mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, research, meal delivery, temporary financial aid, patient navigation, breast health education and advocacy.

Visit kfmb.com/morethanpink for details on this year's race and to register.

Also during her visit to Morning Extra, Wendy Shurelds was honored for her tireless work in the community, as a breast cancer survivor and top Komen San Diego fundraiser. She was presented with a pair of tickets to see Pink in May during her Beautiful Trauma Tour.

All this week News 8 will also be giving away a pair of tickets each day to a lucky winner to see Pink in May at the Valley View Casino Center.

For more information and to enter the More Than Pink with Pink contest visit kfmb.com/pink.

RELATED COVERAGE